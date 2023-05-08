Global Business Network

Japanese IQ - test crossing the river when hiring specialists, to test their abilities and logical thinking to go for free online without SMS and registration
|Scooped by Business Network • Luvd
Get Started for FREE
Sign up with Facebook Sign up with Twitter
I don't have a Facebook or a Twitter account
|
Your new post is loading...
Your new post is loading...
|
Japanese IQ Test (crossing the river) when applying for a job to pass free online
Category: Tests to check the overall level of intelligence (IQ) for admission to work
Read more:
► http://www.kit-jobs.ru/IQ Test/
This IQ test “crossing the river” according to legend is used in Japan for the initial assessment of the ability of IT specialists and to check their logical thinking when applying for a job.
☆☆☆☆☆