Global jobs search and Careers

Best Job Search and International Careers. Find effective tools to help you navigate overseas employment
May 9, 6:16 AM

On our site you can download standard template a blank form, a sample resume for work in Microsoft Word (Doc) format for free.

Sometimes you just need to find a job fast. It may not be your dream job. It may not be part of your long term plan. And maybe you’ll need to stick it out until a better job comes along. The fact is, sometimes life circumstances call for a regular paycheck, stat.

 

Here are our top 10 tips for landing a job fast.

 

1. Try online networking
2. Talk to friends and family
3. Go beyond job listings
4. Expand your search (and your mind)
5. Be confident and personable
6. Work for your university
7. Try an internship
8. Try a recruitment agency
9. Check out careers fairs
10. Become your own boss

 

Vacancies • Cashier in from direct employers UK

May 9, 6:29 AM

Jobs in United Kingdom from direct employers - fresh vacancies • Cashier: Top employers in . Here you can search for jobs on the basis of vacancies of companies from direct employers UK.

Job Information (Vacancy Cashier): We are looking for an efficient, courteous cashier who possesses excellent customer service skills. To succeed as a cashier, you should have a strong work ethic and high level of accuracy. You should be responsible, attentive to customer needs, and committed to providing excellent service.

 

Cashier responsibilities include (Job Description): Managing transactions with customers using cash registers. Scanning goods and ensuring pricing is accurate. Collecting payments whether in cash or credit.

 

Retail cashier or simply a cashier - is a person who handles the cash register at various locations such as the point of sale in a retail store. The most common use of the title is in the retail industry, but this job title is also used in the context of accountancy for the person responsible for receiving and disbursing money or within branch banking in the United Kingdom for the job known in the United States as a bank teller.

 

Cashier work environment

 

Cashiers work in retail stores of all sizes and industries or branch banking. If the company they’re working for is small, a retail cashier may work directly under a store’s owner whereas cashiers for larger chains of stores generally report to a store manager. A retail cashier will spend most of their shift standing at their register waiting for customers to check out, helping customers with directions and counting their register.

 

Cashiers typically work part-time, though it is possible to work full-time as a cashier. Their shifts align with the hours of the business they work for, meaning that cashiers can find positions working at any hour on any day of the week. Part-time cashiers may have flexibility in their schedules depending on the busines they work for.

 

Primary duties cashier?

 

Managing transactions with customers using cash registers. Scanning goods and ensuring pricing is accurate. Collecting payments by cash, credit or debit cards or through automatic debits.

 

How to become a cashier?

 

Cashiers are generally required to have at least a high school diploma or GED certificate. Becoming a cashier does not necessarily require a high school level education, but having a diploma or an equivalent drastically improves your chances of getting hired into a cashier position. Those without a high school diploma can take a GED test to earn a nationally recognized credential equivalent to a high school degree.

 

A cashier with strong grades in mathematics and economics classes will have a natural skill set for the responsibilities they’ll have as a cashier. Although post-secondary education is not usually required for a cashier, employers may prefer candidates with a stronger educational background, and an associate’s or bachelor’s degree in a business-related field can provide a foundation for a cashier to seek advancement in their industry.

 

Career exploration Test when applying for a job | Career guidance Free online

May 12, 6:13 AM

We offer you to take a simple Career test for free online. This exploration test is often used by employers when applying a candidate for a job. It is a shortened version of a longer explorer test «Career Guidance» for University graduates.

This Career Personality and Aptitude explorer Test can give you a better understanding of your job options no matter where you are in life. For students just beginning to think about careers, it may give you some help with choosing majors, internships, and classes. If you are established in your career, this test may help you decide if it is time to start a new career or make some changes in the way you structure your working life.

 

 

The result of an online exploration test for choosing a profession should not be taken too literally, but it will help you to see yourself in a new way, look from the outside and look inside yourself and make the right choice for your future profession.

 

 

The result of an explorer test to determine the type of future profession is not the final truth and its objectivity, as a rule, depends on your sincerity in choosing answers.

 

 

